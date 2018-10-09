BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: We're heading for a cliff unless we reinvent our failing politics

'The president wields excessive power and that obviously needs to change. But shouldn't such a powerful person face some sort of job interview?'

EXTRACT

Thuma Mina is clearly not working. In fact it feels as though since taking over, Cyril Ramaphosa has been hellbent on driving us full steam towards a cliff. His handling of the land issue has certainly left one questioning his acumen. Things have got worse. We're on the edge of the precipice. Just about hanging on by our fingernails. A little nudge and it's curtains.

I can hear some say: "Don't blame everything on the politicians." Don't believe the spin or the apologia. Politics is everything. If you dispute that, here's a few statistics: on May 9 2009 when Jacob Zuma, an illiterate comrade, became president, the currency was trading at R8.40/$. It's now just about hugging R15.

The price of petrol on the Reef was R7.52 (it was R4/l in 2004!).