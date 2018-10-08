'What Nene did not mention in his testimony to the Zondo commission was that Joemat-Pettersson was crying in frustration at his refusal to co-sign the letter'

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: A minister cried when Nhlanhla Nene blocked the nuclear deal. Could he have done more?

Despite Joemat-Pettersson making amendments to the letter, Nene would not sign it as the deal would have long-term financial consequences for SA. It was also in violation of the Public Finance Management Act.

What Nene did not mention in his testimony to the Zondo commission was that Joemat-Pettersson was crying in frustration at his refusal to co-sign the letter. He also underplayed the situation by saying Zuma was "not happy" and "upset " by his unyielding attitude.

Zuma has a penchant for graphic Zulu phraseology, which might not have been appropriate to repeat to a judge.

It is actually surprising that Nene lasted five months more in the finance ministry after this incident.