'Gigaba ought to tell this story – his version of it – at the inquiry rather than rolling the dice on social media'

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: It's time our parade of finance ministers told the truth about the Guptas

EXTRACT

Gigaba must tell the country what Zuma wanted him to do at the Treasury and why he did not do it.

His successor, Nhlanhla Nene, is appearing at the commission to explain the circumstances around his firing in December 2015 and how conflict over the nuclear deal hyped the hostility against the national Treasury.

It has now emerged that Nene held a number of meetings with the Guptas when he was deputy finance minister and later while he was minister.