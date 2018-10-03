RANJENI MUNUSAMY: It's time our parade of finance ministers told the truth about the Guptas
'Gigaba ought to tell this story – his version of it – at the inquiry rather than rolling the dice on social media'
EXTRACT
Gigaba must tell the country what Zuma wanted him to do at the Treasury and why he did not do it.
His successor, Nhlanhla Nene, is appearing at the commission to explain the circumstances around his firing in December 2015 and how conflict over the nuclear deal hyped the hostility against the national Treasury.
It has now emerged that Nene held a number of meetings with the Guptas when he was deputy finance minister and later while he was minister.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.