JUSTICE MALALA: Donald Trump's global agenda is straight out of the Robert Mugabe playbook

Mugabe said: “When it comes to Donald Trump, on the one hand talking of American nationalism ... America for Americans ... on that we agree: Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans.”

EXTRACT

The global political elite was laughing at the “leader of the free world”.

In 2018, with global threats escalating to unprecedented levels, the leader of the US was looked upon to help chart the way forward. Instead, he started one of the most important speeches of the year by boasting about himself and his scandal-mired administration. That is why the world’s leaders and diplomats laughed.

The last time there was such laughter in the assembly was back in 2015 when Zimbabwe’s best-forgotten strongman, Robert Mugabe, was met with derision when he shouted: “We are not gays!”