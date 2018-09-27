THABO MAKGOBA: The land issue belongs with communities, not politicians

'While our history gives us no choice but to redistribute land, I am not happy with the way politicians are playing on people's hunger for redress'

EXTRACT

Expropriation does not automatically improve the lives of our people. We, the Makgobas, secured the return of some of our land under current legislation. But it has become a curse. Dissension among us resulted in some of the country's most productive tea estates lying derelict for years. When I see the continuing poverty, I think the ghosts of Piet Joubert and Paul Kruger must be thumping their chests, celebrating that we still haven't figured out how to deal with what they did to us.

I have not heard anyone spell out an overarching vision which takes all the complex practical and emotional factors into account. Nor have I heard a satisfactory answer to the fundamental question: expropriation to do what?