PETER BRUCE: The good choices Cyril Ramaphosa is making

'It was fascinating to watch President Cyril Ramaphosa outline his stimulus package on Friday. He was making choices, mostly very good ones'

EXTRACT

His finance minister, Nhlanhla Nene, is going to make some even harder ones as he finds R50bn in the government's empty piggy bank to spend on "reprioritised" projects and targets.

That R50bn is imminent. In all, Ramaphosa wants a R400bn infrastructure fund, a blend of (private) equity, bonds and debt, run out of his office.

He is also going to run a sword through Malusi Gigaba's and Naledi Pandor's preposterous visa regime (she designed it, he implemented it). They set back our highest-margin export - tourism, in which people bring their hard currency to you - by a decade. It's also labour intensive.