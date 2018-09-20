'Not a single shred of evidence was produced at the TRC that I was involved in any attack, act of violence or human rights abuses'

MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI: You are wrong, I never planned or sanctioned violence

EXTRACT

Unlike many ANC leaders, I never sought amnesty from the TRC.

More than half the ANC's cabinet members received blanket amnesty for "grave violations of human rights". Defined by law, this means murder, torture or mayhem.

I refused to apply because I had nothing to disclose. I asked that the state charge me if I had orchestrated any criminal act. Not a single charge was ever brought. I don't have a "brutal past".