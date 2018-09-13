SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA: Honour Buthelezi if you must, but he was no hero of the struggle
'We later learnt that our attackers had been bristling for action after being addressed by IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi at a rally in Durban'
When KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu was called to the stage, I expected a balanced, frank and honest analysis of Buthelezi and his role in the run-up to democracy and afterwards.
Mchunu, a former unionist and a veteran of the struggle, endured more at the hands of the apartheid forces and IFP-linked militia than many in the province.
But I realised he was also suffering from historical amnesia when he told us that Buthelezi was a man of peace, and that if he was not, "we wouldn't [be] here".
He went on to declare Buthelezi a father figure "to us", and claimed he had played a similar role even during the struggle.
