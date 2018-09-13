'We later learnt that our attackers had been bristling for action after being addressed by IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi at a rally in Durban'

SIBONGAKONKE SHOBA: Honour Buthelezi if you must, but he was no hero of the struggle

When KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu was called to the stage, I expected a balanced, frank and honest analysis of Buthelezi and his role in the run-up to democracy and afterwards.

Mchunu, a former unionist and a veteran of the struggle, endured more at the hands of the apartheid forces and IFP-linked militia than many in the province.

But I realised he was also suffering from historical amnesia when he told us that Buthelezi was a man of peace, and that if he was not, "we wouldn't [be] here".

He went on to declare Buthelezi a father figure "to us", and claimed he had played a similar role even during the struggle.