PETER BRUCE: The damage to the ANC is just too deep to fix
'No-one who had any experience of the ANC in exile would be the least surprised about the mess it has made of the economy'
EXTRACT
The depth of exiles' psychological injury is clear today - rampant corruption, Life Esidimeni, state capture. In Johannesburg a condemned building full of public servants going through the motions of running a provincial government finally catches fire and the blaze takes three days to extinguish.
Nothing the ANC touches works properly; not the hospitals, not the schools, not the trains. Not the fire hoses. No water pressure, you see.
Left to the ANC alone, there is no prospect of any of this getting better. The party simply doesn't have the will to manage our vast social and mechanical complexity on the ground.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Read more (Ts & Cs apply) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.