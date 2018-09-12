'No-one who had any experience of the ANC in exile would be the least surprised about the mess it has made of the economy'

PETER BRUCE: The damage to the ANC is just too deep to fix

EXTRACT

The depth of exiles' psychological injury is clear today - rampant corruption, Life Esidimeni, state capture. In Johannesburg a condemned building full of public servants going through the motions of running a provincial government finally catches fire and the blaze takes three days to extinguish.

Nothing the ANC touches works properly; not the hospitals, not the schools, not the trains. Not the fire hoses. No water pressure, you see.

Left to the ANC alone, there is no prospect of any of this getting better. The party simply doesn't have the will to manage our vast social and mechanical complexity on the ground.