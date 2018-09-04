'Zuma – who was Monday accused of “protecting” a delinquent cabinet minister accused of wanting to “steal at all costs” – has never responded under oath to the state capture allegations against him'

KARYN MAUGHAN: Evidence against Zuma mounts, but he is staying out of the commission fray

EXTRACT

In the two weeks of testimony, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has heard several witnesses implicating Zuma in state capture — most notably former Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) CEO Themba Maseko and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor.

In a letter written to the Zondo Commission, Zuma’s attorney Daniel Mantsha says the statements given by Jonas, Mentor and Maseko do not contain evidence that he violated the law.

This does, however, not mean the former president will not give evidence at the inquiry. He can be subpoenaed to testify, should Zondo believe he has the information required for the commission to get to the truth.