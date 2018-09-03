'It lacks the guiding hand that Ramaphosa has been talking about over the past weeks. The people carving out the land are collecting cash, exploiting legitimate calls for faster land reform'

JUSTICE MALALA: Out there on the ground, land expropriation without compensation is well underway

EXTRACT

This failure to ensure that property rights are protected while implementing an all-encompassing, efficient, just and equitable land reform programme will always come back to bite us. It is a recipe for anarchy.

Well, on Saturday you will have read on TimesLIVE that three black Limpopo landowners had approached the courts and forced Police Minister Bheki Cele and Soshanguve station commander Brigadier Samuel Thine to take action against people who invaded their land in Onderstepoort‚ north of Pretoria.

Dr Motodi Samuel Maserumule and his business partners approached the courts after four farms belonging to their company‚ Akubra Trading‚ were occupied and subdivided.