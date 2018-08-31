TOM EATON: The EFF has shown its true colours by aligning with the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay
'Mountains of empirical evidence have confirmed, beyond all reasonable doubts, that the ANC is fundamentally, catastrophically and perhaps permanently corrupt'
EXTRACT
Julius Malema says a lot of stuff. Jacob Zuma is a leader worth dying for! Venezuela is a fine economic role model! I will never start my own political party! The EFF will never vote with the ANC! Cyril Ramaphosa will never become president!
Yes, he says a lot of stuff. But it’s his actions and those of his party that matter. And by aligning with the looting machine, their actions have confirmed that their ferocious pursuit of the Guptas was merely about settling old scores with Zuma.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Read more (Ts & Cs apply) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.