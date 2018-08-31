'Mountains of empirical evidence have confirmed, beyond all reasonable doubts, that the ANC is fundamentally, catastrophically and perhaps permanently corrupt'

TOM EATON: The EFF has shown its true colours by aligning with the ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay

EXTRACT

Julius Malema says a lot of stuff. Jacob Zuma is a leader worth dying for! Venezuela is a fine economic role model! I will never start my own political party! The EFF will never vote with the ANC! Cyril Ramaphosa will never become president!

Yes, he says a lot of stuff. But it’s his actions and those of his party that matter. And by aligning with the looting machine, their actions have confirmed that their ferocious pursuit of the Guptas was merely about settling old scores with Zuma.