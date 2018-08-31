CAIPHUS KGOSANA: How the DA dodged an EFF bullet in Tshwane

'It was not supposed to be like this. The ANC and the EFF have the numerical superiority in the Tshwane council '

EXTRACT

Just as speaker Katlego Mathebe introduced the EFF’s motion to council, DA councillor and member of the mayoral committee for economic development Randall Williams rose to throw a spanner in the works.

He objected, saying the EFF motion should be disallowed because the party did not motivate for its urgency in writing, as per the rules of council. That immediately threatened the EFF’s endgame because it meant they would be forced to support the ANC’s motion, which the DA did not have procedural issues with.

Mathebe agreed with Williams, and with that one stroke of political genius the DA was able to ensure that Msimanga lived to fight another day. Mathebe’s ruling caught the EFF by surprise. So used are they to getting their way politically that they were left with no option but to stage a walkout and threaten to take the decision on review in the North Gauteng High Court.