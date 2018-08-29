RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Why the state capture commission could end up like the Oscar Pistorius trial
'The defence strategy was enough to make you think twice about doing your civic duty and reporting such things to the police'
EXTRACT
The commission of inquiry into state capture has had a riveting few days of testimony as former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor gave details of their interactions with the Guptas, and Ajay Gupta’s offer to make them both ministers.
While Jonas’s evidence was concise, Mentor’s was a meandering journey from China to Saxonwold via Hong Kong, Cape Town, OR Tambo International Airport and Midrand.
Judge Raymond Zondo was provided with unnecessary descriptions of the luggage of one of the Zuma wives in Hong Kong, the ornate décor of a bathroom in the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound, and what type of curry Mentor prefers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
**Promotion:
Standard Bank is giving new subscribers three months free* when they take up a BL Premium subscription.
*Read more (Ts & Cs apply) or click “Subscribe” below to continue.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.