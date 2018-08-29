'The defence strategy was enough to make you think twice about doing your civic duty and reporting such things to the police'

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Why the state capture commission could end up like the Oscar Pistorius trial

EXTRACT

The commission of inquiry into state capture has had a riveting few days of testimony as former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor gave details of their interactions with the Guptas, and Ajay Gupta’s offer to make them both ministers.

While Jonas’s evidence was concise, Mentor’s was a meandering journey from China to Saxonwold via Hong Kong, Cape Town, OR Tambo International Airport and Midrand.

Judge Raymond Zondo was provided with unnecessary descriptions of the luggage of one of the Zuma wives in Hong Kong, the ornate décor of a bathroom in the Guptas’ Saxonwold compound, and what type of curry Mentor prefers.