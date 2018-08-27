'Where is its outrage that one of its senior members was threatened with death if he acted according to his constitutional duty to report a crime?'

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Where is the ANC's outrage at the treatment of Mcebisi Jonas?

EXTRACT

The ANC NEC shut down an internal investigation into state capture and buried its head in the sand.

Not even the great Zuma vanquisher, President Cyril Ramaphosa, had anything to say about the Gupta infestation in the state until he was ready to make a bid for the ANC leadership.

Jonas told justice Raymond Zondo on Friday that Ajay Gupta said the family had the ability to destroy his political career, and, when he refused his offer of a bribe, threatened to kill him if he disclosed what had transpired.

He also described how difficult it was to confide in anyone at the time, apart from Nene and Pravin Gordhan, because of the hostility facing senior staff in the National Treasury.

"The whole state was in favour of state capture," Jonas said. He said the Treasury was utterly dependent on political support, particularly from the president, but it did not have it.