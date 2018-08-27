'When negative stories arise, his instinct is to seize the narrative with bold, even outlandish, claims'

JUSTICE MALALA: This is why Trump launched an all-out assault on SA

EXTRACT

This week, news agency Bloomberg said that in recent times “the White House has slapped sanctions on countries from Venezuela to Turkey, just as investigations into Russian election meddling and hush-money payments deepened”.

This time, after he was directly implicated in criminality by his former attorney, Trump bashed SA.

The damage is huge. This sensitive, important, complex and divisive debate will now be drenched with Trump’s ignorant, bigoted and shortsighted views. We do not need yet another populist hack on this – we have enough already.