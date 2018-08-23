LAWSON NAIDOO: This appointment is Ramaphosa's biggest challenge by far

'Cyril Ramaphosa inherited myriad challenges after he replaced Zuma as president in February, but perhaps none so daunting as who to appoint as the next head of the NPA'

EXTRACT

Clearly not all legal practitioners would qualify; that is merely a minimum requirement. In addition to fierce independence and being beyond reproach, the NDPP must be politically astute, capable of navigating the turbulent streams of our political terrain. Why is this so important? The NDPP is entrusted not only with prosecuting cases on behalf of the state and reviewing decisions to prosecute, but also formulating prosecutorial policy with the minister of justice.

Recent history tells us that the NDPP is required to take key decisions on the prosecution of high-profile politicians and their cronies; this is only going to escalate as evidence of state capture mounts. There will inevitably be pressure from within the governing party to tread softly in some cases - the new NDPP will need to be made of tungsten, and focus on the NPA's constitutional mandate to exercise its functions without fear, favour or prejudice.