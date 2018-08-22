RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The deep, uncomfortable question the Zondo commission will answer

'In the absence of any other process to determine how our constitutional democracy was perverted and things went so horribly wrong, the Zondo commission might turn out to be a valuable discovery process'

EXTRACT

It seems not even the governing party anticipated the deeper questions the commission will probe. If the commission follows the path that Pretorius spelled out, some serious questions will be posed about the ANC’s leadership abilities and accountability processes.

The weakening of government and repurposing of the state happened on the ANC’s watch, and the alarm bells had been ringing for years without any intervention from the party.

But the ANC seems to have a narrow reading of the purpose of the inquiry.

In a statement on Monday, the ANC said the commission would assist “to ensure that where wrongdoing was done, appropriate action is taken and people are held accountable”.