RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Is SA politics a spectator sport that achieves nothing?

'Despite the perpetual failure of leadership, there remains undue reliance on politicians to come up with solutions to the country's problems'

EXTRACT

South Africans have been spectators of the New Dawn, waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa to conjure up a miracle to rescue the country from the doldrums. Some people appear to be genuinely disappointed that he has not done so yet.

Following the ANC's decision to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, there are all manner of expectations. Some people think title deeds for land will be handed out like free chilli-sauce sachets with a takeaway meal, while others fear they will be driven out by land invasions.

There has been much rhetoric, but nobody in the ANC or the government has been able to articulate intelligibly how the new land redistribution policy will be implemented in real terms.