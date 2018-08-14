BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Can Cyril Ramaphosa ride the land tiger or will it devour him?
EXTRACT: Cyril Ramaphosa finds himself between a rock and a hard place on the land question. His party, ensnared by the EFF, has agreed to change the constitution to allow for private land to be usurped without compensation. Ramaphosa is lamely going along.Will Ramaphosa, so closely identified with the drafting of the constitution, be the one to dismantle and ultimately destroy it? And will we, because he has credibility on that front, cheer him along as he shreds it?
14 August 2018 - 07:56
