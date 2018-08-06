Maimane apologised for “a difficult chapter in our history”; De Lille did not. She said she had “cleared her name”

DAVE CHAMBERS: What exactly does Patricia De Lille's 'sorry, not sorry' mean?

EXTRACT

Many questions were left unanswered at the midday media scrum. Where were federal council chairperson James Selfe and his deputy, Natasha Mazzone, who have been at the forefront of the party’s efforts to rid itself of De Lille? Will there be consequences for them? Will De Lille move to another political role in the party? Who will take over as mayor?

Maimane made it clear that he had taken on the role of peacemaker. “A lot has taken place this week,” he said. “I came and intervened and took direct action.”

What had he learnt? “That attempting to resolve political matters in a court process is not helpful.”