TONY LEON: So I was in this 'I'm right, you're wrong, go to hell' debate ...

'Time did not permit me to say that I was neither a member of AfriForum, nor cognisant of Mr Wiese's tax affairs'

EXTRACT

I was, in terms of her racial and rhetorical co-ordinates, the representative of 4.5million white people in the country. This was race essentialism laid bare - and little wonder we were veering all over the map.

On the day of this TV joust, the IMF had published a report with the alarming statistic that inflation in Venezuela was soon to hit one million percent. Since this beggared country - once the richest in South America - is the inspiration for both the EFF's red berets and their land policy, I thought she might want to explain?

It has nothing to do with policy, my opponent confidently advisEd. "It is all about corruption." On this basis, South African inflation should also be in the statistical stratosphere, instead of our earthly 4.6%. After all, Ms Mashego had just raved on about ANC corruption as well.