JUSTICE MALALA: Qedani Mahlangu - proof that the ANC is rotten to the core

'Their vote for Mahlangu sends a clear message: we will put a party leader far above the needs of the society we live in'

That message is clear and unambiguous. One can buy the “well, Brian Hlongwa is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law” story because it has some inkling of truth in it. In the case of Mahlangu, you just have to read former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke’s damning summation in his Esidimeni hearings last year and there is no doubt whatsoever that Mahlangu deserves no role in leadership.

We should stop making a distinction between the good ANC and the bad ANC. The rot is too deep, too ingrained within the party. The so-called good ANC is just the lesser of two devils. The good ANC is the ANC that does not even think twice before voting for a Qedani Mahlangu.