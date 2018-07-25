RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Is Ramaphosa winning or compromising?
'This new trend of “zebra lists” seems to be a shift from winner-takes-all factional slates forcing people from opposing camps to work together'
EXTRACT
Who defends Ramaphosa when he is under attack from opposition leaders? Who in the ANC steps up to support and defend his decisions, such as with his battle with South African Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane?
Who are Ramaphosa’s surrogates to do groundwork, and detect dissent and tackle mischief-makers?
While Ramaphosa was able to eventually secure the ejection of Supra Mahumapelo as premier of North West, he was not able to install an ally to replace him, mostly because it is not clear who that would be.
