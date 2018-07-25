PETER BRUCE: Can Cyril Ramaphosa lead us out of this mess?

'Ramaphosa may be floating like a cork in a stormy sea but the important thing is he's still floating'

EXTRACT

We have debts, huge and getting bigger by the day, to pay. One slip in the debt markets, one late payment, and we're gone. We get bailed out and do what we're told. It's that close.

Nonetheless, a near miss would still be a miss.

If - when - Ramaphosa wins his own mandate next year, he'll have room to do a few simple things that might inoculate us from further harm. Taking back control of the NPA would be one. By then the revenue service will have begun to recover its poise. And, given time to think and talk, there is a rational way to redistribute land.

I still have hope. We're still standing and we're still talking