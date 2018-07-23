JUSTICE MALALA: It's time to shut up and get some stuff done
'Before Barack Obama became US president in 2008 we were talking about universal healthcare. Ten years later we are still talking about it'
There was beauty in listening to Obama last week. There was pride in having had such a great leader at the head of the US. There was a lament, too. Here at home we have little time, precious little. Our people are desperate for progress.
We can only talk for so long. We have to act. Ramaphosa’s New Dawn needs to become tangible – more jobs on the ground, better economic growth, better education outcomes, stronger institutions, effective state-owned enterprises. The ANC’s 1994 election message was deceptively simple: jobs, jobs, jobs. Twenty-four years later, I say please let’s stop talking and deliver: jobs, job, jobs.
