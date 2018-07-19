RANJENI MUNUSAMY: It's time Cyril Ramaphosa showed the nation his strength

'On Monday night, during a 90-minute interview with eNCA, the president said he was not a weak leader but was on a mission to build unity in the ANC'

EXTRACT

Why is the country still doubtful about Ramaphosa’s strength and ability to act?

Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that the president is so mild-mannered and almost aristocratic in his deportment. Even his threats are politely articulated.

Ramaphosa is trying hard to style himself as the “everyman”, a conscious break from the “strongman” image that his predecessor perfected, to the point of deploying the South African National Defence Force to protect him in parliament.

But the narrative about party unity is undermining Ramaphosa’s anti-corruption message as it is well known that the state capture project was enabled by senior ANC leaders. It is difficult to do both – prosecute crooked ANC leaders and close ranks to protect the party.