MANDLA LANGA: Don't let Mandela's history be rewritten by the callow Big Men

'There is a sense of something struggling to burst forth, something that will see the further fraying of the country's social-cohesion fabric'

EXTRACT

After the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the question came up. Why, someone asked, did Mandela find it possible to forgive the Boers but could not forgive Winnie?

There is a tendency among Big Men - whether the patrons of apartheid plunder in Stratcom or the latter-day sponsors of the Bell Pottingers of this world - to create binaries and try to force us to become complicit in their revisionism. Or they prefer us distracted by shallow, race-based debates, a sleight-of-hand manoeuvre to blind us to their looting. Part of their strategy is to effectively set the cat among the political pigeons, ensuring that disunity prevails where a new brand of intra-black hatred in the form of narrow nationalism ferments.