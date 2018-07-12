JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa should draw a line in the sand

'Easy slogans about decolonisation, white monopoly capital, taking back the land and white tears were only going to lead to the cul-de-sac of thought we have seen thus far'

EXTRACT

No matter how many times Ramaphosa summoned our better angels and encouraged us to say "Thuma mina!", we all knew it would be a tough ask to rebuild our economy and a social compact that is fraying at the seams.

After 100 days of the Ramaphosa presidency, the media and others were starting to feel the urgency to somehow measure it.

Expecting too much to be solved in 100 days was naive, but it made for good headlines. It also spoke to the public discourse and the immediacy of reaction required.

This is by no means unique to South Africa. Any scan of Twitter and other social media from around the world is proof of this. News has barely broken and swift reaction is required as a matter of course.