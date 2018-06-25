RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The haters won't silence me

'To silence us, we have been made to take responsibility for the racism of other people'

EXTRACT

The observation of former Constitutional Court justice Zak Yacoob during a lecture in March that many Indians are racist was used to batter us further.

The social media abuse includes demands that we leave the country, "go and die", and that we "deserve a bullet in the head".

EFF national chairman Dali Mpofu has written a lengthy riposte to the "mob" explaining Indian racism. But he did not respond to the origin of the controversy, which is what I wrote about: EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu's objection to Momoniat and the link to corruption allegations involving VBS Mutual Bank and the Public Investment Corporation.