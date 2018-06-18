'Politicians use their positions and access to resources to amass wealth. When exposed, they declare it fake news and attack the media'

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Why do South Africans refuse to see the failings of their political leaders?

EXTRACT

The unravelling of the liberation movement and erosion of its values, and corresponding corruption of the political elite, followed a predictable trend.

It is therefore quite surprising how many people have been sucked into a false sense of security in the "New Dawn", believing that the ejection of Zuma as president has resolved our problems and South Africa's prospects would automatically be better.

It is also astounding that after the experience of state capture and the infestation of corruption in all levels of the state across all provinces, people are still unwilling to open their minds to the prospect that political leaders can be corrupt.