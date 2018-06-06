PETER BRUCE: What should Mmusi Maimane do? The opposite of what he's doing now
'The DA's inclination to conduct its politics on little more than sniping at the ANC robs the country of authentic policy choices'
EXTRACT
There's a scenario - a bit of a stretch, I know -that the ANC splits before the 2019 election.
Already some Zuma supporters in KwaZulu-Natal are planning a breakaway, but their policy position is so feeble - radical economic transformation with all land falling under the control of traditional leaders - I doubt even Zuma would seriously entertain it.
But if somehow Ramaphosa were unable to secure a parliamentary majority next year he would be forced to form a coalition. Informal or formal, first in line would be the EFF, which would demand a high price for its support.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.