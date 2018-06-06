'The DA's inclination to conduct its politics on little more than sniping at the ANC robs the country of authentic policy choices'

PETER BRUCE: What should Mmusi Maimane do? The opposite of what he's doing now

EXTRACT

There's a scenario - a bit of a stretch, I know -that the ANC splits before the 2019 election.

Already some Zuma supporters in KwaZulu-Natal are planning a breakaway, but their policy position is so feeble - radical economic transformation with all land falling under the control of traditional leaders - I doubt even Zuma would seriously entertain it.

But if somehow Ramaphosa were unable to secure a parliamentary majority next year he would be forced to form a coalition. Informal or formal, first in line would be the EFF, which would demand a high price for its support.