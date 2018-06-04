JUSTICE MALALA: How Zuma plans to mobilise against Ramaphosa

'Last week, Zuma supporters gathered at the symbol of the man's grand and comedic corruption – the grotesque Nkandla and its famed fire pool – to “welcome him back” to KwaZulu-Natal'

In KwaZulu-Natal last week a member of the ANC national executive committee turned around to me and said: “You have to ask yourself, why do white people like Cyril Ramaphosa so much?”

At the heart of the new Zuma political movement is this question and their answer to it: that Ramaphosa is a sellout, that he is a stooge of so-called white monopoly capital, that his fight against corruption (at least for now) is really a fight against black advancement.

This is the sort of conspiratorial and nonsensical thinking that was invented and disseminated by the defunct British disinformation machinery of Bell Pottinger as paid for by the Gupta family and Zuma's son Duduzane. On Twitter, sitting on his cash pile in Dubai, these are messages that are still disseminated by the president's son as part of his escape from facing the law in South Africa.