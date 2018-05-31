'Annual fixed investment growth needs to exceed 10% combined from the government, state-owned enterprises and the private sector'

MCEBISI JONAS: Five steps SA must take to grow the economy

The message of a "new dawn" resonates with the business community, with citizens, and with investors abroad. This message is being bolstered by fresh leadership in cleaning up the SOEs.

The next months will be crucial in proving this commitment to change, and cementing a coalition of support for the new economic agenda.

Our government has established an ambitious five-year target of $100-billion in fresh fixed investment.