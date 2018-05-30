PETER BRUCE: The truth is that Ramaphosa is moving very quickly

'Anyone who wrote up President Cyril Ramaphosa's first 100 days in office last Monday would have been way out of date by the end of Friday'

By then North West premier Supra Mahumapelo had gone. Resigned, retired, who cares? Ramaphosa had appointed a new commission of inquiry into Sars with a specific brief to look into whether any politically influential people had received special treatment in their tax affairs when Sars was being run by former President Jacob Zuma's acolyte Tom Moyane, since suspended. That was after appointing a smart former Supreme Court of Appeal judge, Robert Nugent, to head the commission.

The once-toothless Hawks had announced they were investigating Moyane, and Ramaphosa had appointed Godfrey Lebeya, a policeman with 30 years' experience and a PhD in law, to head the Hawks, thus ending a string of political appointees in the job, put there by Zuma to protect him.