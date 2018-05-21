RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Is South Africa giving up its global position with a knee-jerk reaction to Israel?

'Our history of violence and human suffering, our experience of negotiations, and our solidarity with the Palestinians require that we do more than conduct PR exercises'

EXTRACT

South Africa's experience of the transition from apartheid following the Codesa negotiations and the KwaZulu-Natal peace talks was commended globally, and other conflict zones tried to use our model and know-how to resolve their problems.

Because of Mandela's stature, South Africa had a formidable presence in the international community during his term in office. When Thabo Mbeki took over, he led the initiative for development in Africa and campaigned for greater involvement of the continent's leaders in multilateral forums.

It was also during Mbeki's presidency that, as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement and the African Union, he sent a special mission to Baghdad days before the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.