YUNUS MOMONIAT: The DA's isolation from black voters is growing. This is why

'The DA, purportedly a liberal party, has never shared the liberalism of John Stuart Mill or of the UK's Liberal Democratic Party'

EXTRACT

Consistently inconsistent, the DA's white leaders were unable to summon up outrage against Dianne Kohler Barnard when she was seen lauding PW Botha's regime. They could not share black South Africans' outrage at the racist antics of the Sparrows and Mombergs.

After Lindiwe Mazibuko quit the DA, and Phumzile van Damme and Mbali Ntuli quit their leadership positions in the party, they have now chucked out Patricia de Lille with dodgy, shifting explanations. One suspects they are unable to abide the far-from-white style of the pugnacious Cape Town mayor, whom Leon warned against when she joined the party. It seems his view has prevailed.

Last week, the white leaders were appalled by Mmusi Maimane's comments about white privilege, again with an eye on their white base, but also because this was their visceral response, their socialised white instinct.