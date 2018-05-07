JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril Ramaphosa's 'new dawn' will not happen with these Zuma hacks still in office

'The real outrage is that no action has yet been taken against Mkhwebane, two weeks after she admitted that the State Security Agency had a hand in the operational affairs of her office'

So the swiftness of action that the Cyril Ramaphosa administration has displayed in business-related matters needs to translate to the institutions of accountability, of security and of state.

Abrahams is not rehabilitable. Mkhwebane has again and again showed that she understands her mandate clearly: to keep Zuma and his friends, from the Guptas to the Eskom looters, out of jail. How can people like these remain in office, in power, in this new dawn?

There is much to do for Cyril Ramaphosa. Unlike many who now say the man has already failed, I believe much has been achieved in his short tenure and with his very small margin of victory at the ANC conference in December.