PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa has got this one thing absolutely right

Ramaphosa was absolutely right to place the health department of North West under central government administration on Thursday and supplant the North West provincial treasury's oversight of it and its procurement. It means, for a start, that the Zuma-Gupta acolyte who runs the province as its premier, Supra Mahumapelo, won't be dishing out juicy hospital contracts in the Platinum Belt anytime soon. If ever again. When a similar fate befell Cassel Mathale, premier of Limpopo, in 2011, it was the end of him.

A ring of due process is now slowly closing around Mahumapelo. It cannot be stopped. He has given away money that might have helped the poor to Jacob Zuma. It is theft, the opposite of what he is supposed to do. He cannot be trusted with public funds. Deliciously, a state investigation of what has gone wrong in North West will be led by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Her reputation is, thankfully, finally on the line.