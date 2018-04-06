KARYN MAUGHAN: Ramaphosa is about to make a big decision on Zuma's court case

Ramaphosa must decide whether to fight a Democratic Alliance application to stop continued legal funding for Zuma

Zuma’s strategy to thwart the case against him rests on at least three court bids to permanently stop it from going ahead – and that strategy needs money.

Until now, on the basis of a 2006 “deal” between the State Attorney and Zuma, the former president has enjoyed untrammeled funding for his multiple challenges to the corruption charges against him.

Zuma’s advocate, Kemp J Kemp, referred to this as the former president’s Stalingrad campaign, fighting the state “in every street, in every house”.

Answers to parliamentary questions reveal that the funding of Zuma’s battles against his prosecution has so far cost taxpayers at least R32.4-million.

But the DA wants Zuma’s legal funding to stop – and they want the High Court to order that Zuma refund the money he’s already spent on all his “fruitless” litigation.

Ramaphosa has told the EFF that the Presidency was obligated to continue to pay the legal fees, unless a court reviews it and sets it aside.