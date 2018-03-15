TONY LEON: Why does Malema's race threat go unpunished?

In Malema’s delicate phraseology, “We are going for your white man, we are going to cut your throat”

His view on nationals from the key Brics nations? “Chinese are like Indians. They think they are close to whiteness. When they practise racism, they are even worse than whites.”

Of course this bilious and crude ethnic stereotyping, coupled with incipient violence, has real form in Malema’s case. Less than two years ago he offered:

“We are not calling for the slaughtering of white people – at least for now.”