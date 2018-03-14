MATTHEW SAVIDES: How Zuma briefed ANN7 and insisted it hire Manyi

'We must not convert this into a publicity channel for the ANC and me. If we do that, we will have no credibility'

After a presentation video was shown – which Zuma approved of – the former president spoke.“I have a few suggestions. We must not convert this into a publicity channel for the ANC and me. If we do that, we will have no credibility. You must present the views of the opposition and my rivals in the ANC as well. The push in our favour should be subtle. You are a seasoned journalist. We need a channel that presents the positives that the government is doing,” Sundarum quotes Zuma as saying.