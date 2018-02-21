TOM EATON: My totally unscientific poll shows the DA is in trouble. And the EFF
'The ANC no longer triggers an instant, visceral no from urban voters and the opposition’s salad days are over'
21 February 2018 - 07:42
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.