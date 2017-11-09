TOM EATON: How will it be funded? By unicorn and mermaid, of course
There were punch-lines galore‚ but perhaps none funnier than when Malema suggested that his fantasy state-owned bank would be run by “qualified professionals and deployees of political parties”
09 November 2017 - 06:43
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.