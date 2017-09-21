I am an African woman‚ socialised in UBUNTU philosophy‚ and married to the principles of compassion‚ interdependence‚ interconnectedness and interrelatedness. As an African child‚ I was taught that respect is a supreme virtue. I was also taught to apologise when I was wrong.

I want to offer my unconditional apology to the people of South Africa‚ the ANC true veterans and stalwarts for having been complicit in the degradation of the ANC. I held onto hope that‚ despite the consistent disregard for the people of South Africa‚ and the undermining of our Constitution‚ that the ANC would self-correct. I ought to have been more critical about the happenings under the black‚ green and gold flag‚ which has evidently now been captured. I ought to have been more assertive about the pain it was subjecting South Africans to. I own my responsibility‚ and apologise‚ humbly and profusely.

“Rather late than never‚ they say”‚ so‚ in my lateness‚ I have decided that I will no longer tap dance with the deadly‚ greedy hyenas and wolves.

I have come to realise that decolonising‚ reconstructing‚ reconfiguring‚ reconciling‚ and growing South Africa cannot be pursued on an amoral and immoral platform.

I will not be led by leaders who have lost legitimacy and credibility. I will not be led by leaders who are corrupt and tolerant of corruption. I will not.

I know that I am not the only one feeling this way. As members of the ANC we have become a political family that has a stronger bond than our own biological families. I therefore‚ want South Africans to know that there are many good comrades within the ANC who cannot come out in the open for fear of being victimised and persecuted. The new alien and corrupt ANC is vicious and heartless. I have firsthand experience of that. We therefore need to give these good comrades stuck in the glorious days of yesteryear time to gather strength and courage to oppose this new alien and corrupt ANC.

I am asking for men and women of virtue from all racial groups‚ classes‚ faiths‚ genders‚ ages and traditions to join the crusade to rid South Africa and the entire African continent of corruption. I am joining the people who want to promote and protect the unity of our beautiful South Africa. I am joining the many voices that are truly declaring this‚ the century of Africa‚ absent of corruption; and committed to a prosperous continent free of pain‚ diseases and suffering.

I am joining the new anti-corruption revolution of civil society and faith based groups.

I am joining the belief that the century of Africa is indeed the century of women‚ because siyinzala bantu. It is our children that are robbed their innocence when they become child soldiers. It is our students that are crying for free and decolonized education. It is our husbands and boyfriends that are standing at the corner waiting for the moral leadership to grow the economy so that they can have their dignity restored. It is our children that make up 56% of the unemployed in South Africa. Rise Woman Rise! Rise against corruption! Rise for Unity in our land! Rise for hope in our youth! Rise for Prosperity for all South Africans (PASA).

I am taking with me the good ANC I know. The one that stood before the alien invaded.

I am inviting all the comrades of honour who like me see corruption as public enemy number 1‚ to join the crusade to save South Africa; to save the ANC African mission of 1923; to redirect this county’s trajectory back towards the vision of the Freedom Charter. Comrades‚ we are not yet free. The new statutory laws will never be fully realised if we allow ourselves to be under the siege of corruption.

This new alien and corrupt ANC does not want to create a conducive environment for job opportunities because it needs our people to compliment their social grants. This new alien and corrupt ANC is hell bent on keeping our people stuck in poverty and suffering in perpetuity‚ as their voting fodders. I reject this. We should all reject this. We should fight for the restoration of our dignity. There is no dignity in unemployment. There is no dignity in suffering.

In conclusion let me quote Anton Lembede the first ANC Youth League President who said the following in 1945 at age 31: “We need young men and women of high moral stamina and integrity; of courage and vision. This means we have to develop a type of youth – not pleasure loving‚ frivolous‚ dissolute‚ light minded type – but youth of stoical discipline‚ trained to endure suffering and difficulties. It is only this type of youth that will achieve national liberation of the African people.”

So it is now‚ with a heavy heart‚ that I have to say‚ that this is no longer the ANC that I know.

This ANC is alien and corrupt.

This is not Madiba’s‚ Chief Albert Luthuli’s and O.R. Tambo’s ANC. THAT is the ANC that I am.

I want to free myself from the ugly‚ nasty‚ vicious‚ factional‚ inherently corrupt and unprincipled contestation for positions at the 2017 ANC conference.

I reject this alien ANC’s mission. I reject its leaders.

I understand that the branches of the ANC who elected me‚ in absentia‚ to represent their interests in parliament‚ would have expected me to finish my five-year term. I want to apologise to the branches. It is not out of disrespect. As you have seen‚ I have been persecuted. You have also seen that the new alien and corrupt ANC wants me out as I refuse to protect corrupt leadership.

I refuse to be fired‚ by unprincipled‚ immoral leaders and will not give them the power to make a mockery of the importance of the rule of law.

Let me also take this opportunity to make it unequivocally clear that I am not going to the DA.

I am not leaving the ANC. I am ONLY leaving the alien and corrupt ANC. The values of the old ANC‚ Madiba’s ANC‚ still lives within me; and I will give it life again‚ one way or the other; for the sake of those who went before‚ and for the sake of those to come.

GOODBYE NEW ALIEN AND CORRUPT ANC‚ I QUIT