Honourable Malema now has an Honours degree

'Let me make special mention of Julius Malema‚ the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters. He is also a member of parliament. He is receiving an honours degree'

07 September 2017 - 07:33 Ernest Mabuza
EFF leader Julius Malema graduated with a BA Honours Degree in Philosophy fromthe University of South Africa (Unisa) on Wednesday. Image from video by ABIGAIL JAVIER
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and some members of his party leadership and his family attended his graduation ceremony at the University of South Africa on Wednesday evening.

Unisa principal and vice chancellor Prof Mandla Makhanya made special mention of Malema during his welcoming address at the ceremony‚ at which the university awarded seven doctorates and numerous other degrees and diplomas.

Malema was awarded a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in philosophy.

"Let me make special mention of Julius Malema‚ the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters. He is also a member of parliament. He is receiving an honours degree‚" Makhanya said.

He said Malema graduated last year with his bachelor's degree.

Makhanya said if Malema could make it despite his busy schedule as a politician‚ there was no excuse for other students not to work hard to obtain their qualifications.

Makhanya also welcomed Malema's wife‚ Mantoa‚ his grandmother‚ Sarah Malema‚ and his cousins who attended the ceremony.

He also welcomed the leadership of the EFF which attended the ceremony‚ including deputy president Floyd Shivambu‚ secretary general Godreech Gardee and spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

- TimesLIVE

