He was speaking at the Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) on Thursday on the topic of economic growth versus redistribution.

Malema‚ who was accompanied by EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu‚ told the delegates that white South Africans are economically superior to black South Africans‚ saying they gained this through apartheid‚ colonial‚ inhuman and illegal means. He said failure to accept this is at the centre of the country’s problems and that the red berets would have to change that.

"The point we are making here is that success is associated with whiteness. A white minority continues to own and control 90 percent of South Africa's economy that is not in the hands of foreign investors and pension funds.

“These are the facts that I'm giving you in a comfortable situation without confrontation but we are having a conversation and you are not recipient of this information. You are actually sensitive to such information and discrediting anyone who says such things and make them irrelevant because you don't want to hear the truth‚" Malema told a room full of RMB employees and other financial stakeholders.

He said the EFF did not make threats but instead acted on warnings they issue.

His remarks come two days after he appeared in the regional court in Newcastle‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ for calling on EFF supporters to invade unoccupied land in 2016.

Malema is charged under common law with incitement to commit a crime and contravening the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act‚ which he is challenging.

- TimesLIVE