"Your feet must contradict each other in order to move from where you are standing. As they contradict each other‚ you move forward."

Zuma said time would be set aside to deal with the challenges plaguing the governing party. He also cited the current national recession.

"Our country has been downgraded to sub-investment status‚" Zuma said.

"This may sound scary and it should be. However‚ we also know that when we unite and face such challenges as a people‚ we tend to overcome."

Zuma received a standing ovation from guests as he took to the podium.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa missed the dinner because he had been "assigned" to the funeral of former Botswana president Ketumile Masire. Masire was laid to rest on Thursday morning.

Prominent business people attended Friday night's glamorous event‚ including mining mogul Patrice Motsepe and ambassadors.

Cosatu president S'dumo Dlamini was also in attendance and sat next to Zuma and Motsepe.

Dlamini got into trouble for attending Zuma's lavish birthday bash in Kliptown‚ Soweto‚ in April‚ after Cosatu had taken a decision that Zuma must step down.

While the term "white monopoly capital" will certainly be on the conference menu‚ Thursday night's spread consisted of smoked salmon roulade with yoghurt dill dressing for starters and dukka-spiced medallions of beef with a mushroom‚ pesto and cream cheese filling as a main course.

A table at the gala dinner is said to have cost about R25 000. Mkhize told guests that the ANC would welcome any unsolicited support.

"The ANC survives on the goodwill of its supporters and members‚" Mkhize said.

