Zumas gets backing of ANC's largest province

Zikalala said he was confident in Zuma. He said the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal did not subscribe to the notion that the election of a deputy president implied that he was “automatically ordained to be a successor to the incumbent”.

“If it was so, there would be no need for elections,” he said.

He said party leaders should be driven by the quality of available leadership candidates.

“The assertion that a deputy is an inherent successor to the incumbent is devoid of scientific analysis of the tasks of the current phase of the National Development Plan and suitability of leadership quality and character to lead the movement in that phase of the struggle.”

Although he did not pronounce on the preferred provincial candidate for the ANC presidency, it is an open secret that it is Zuma’s ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Zuma has publicly anointed her as his successor ahead of Ramaphosa.

Zikalala said ANC leaders must be chosen on the “strength of their quality and not the position they hold”.