Provincial chairman Sihle Zikalala said one of the two deputy secretary-generals would be responsible for monitoring‚ evaluation and research and the other for organisation building and campaigns.

“We are firm and unanimous that‚ as part of strengthening the headquarters‚ we will advocate‚ in addition to other NEC members to be full-time‚ for an amendment of the constitution to accommodate the existence of two deputy secretary-generals‚” he said.

Zikalala said the party in the province had also committed itself to “rise above parochial provincial interests if any of them compromises the unity of the ANC.”

The PGC‚ he said‚ was unanimous that there could be no progress without a strong and united ANC.

“As we navigate through the difficult times facing our movement and the revolution‚ we must never lose hope even in the face of complex circumstances and difficult moments‚” said Zikalala.

The ANC in the province will also be pushing for the acceleration of radical economic transformation at the policy conference.

“Twenty-three years into democracy‚ the uninterrupted battle between the contending classes in South Africa is now an open fight. The oppressor is uncomfortable with the project of radical economic transformation‚ which is an immediate agenda and plight for the oppressed class‚ as represented by the ANC.”

Zikalala said South Africa's credit ratings had been downgraded to junk status by international agencies because of President Jacob Zuma's decision to reshuffle his cabinet‚ which resulted in the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

“Because of this unending and uninterrupted battle‚ an economic warfare has been unleashed against the ANC and its government. Hence our economy has been put into junk status by the rating agencies‚” said Zikalala.

“We understand this to be economic warfare because the decisions to downgrade the economy of our country were taken‚ not on the basis of soundness of our economic policies‚ but on political considerations after the president exercised his constitutional prerogative to reconstitute the cabinet.”

Zikalala said the pursuit of radical economic transformation should include fighting corruption. He said those resisting radical economic transformation needed to be confronted and uprooted.

“As we move to the policy conference‚ we must buttress the project of radical economic transformation with decisiveness and policy positions that will wrestle the economy from the hands of the few white males. We need to move with speed to economically empower the majority in our country — the Africans in particular‚” he said.

